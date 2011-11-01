HONG KONG, Nov 1 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$31.2 billion in September, up 24.1 percent in value from a year earlier and up 15.2 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Tuesday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE

Sep Aug Total 24.1 29.0 Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.9 14.8^ Fuels 15.0 18.4 Clothing, footwear 33.0 32.8^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 51.0 53.2 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 22.1 18.6^

Furniture, fixtures -2.2 0.8^

Other 15.3 58.5 Supermarkets 15.5 14.2 Department stores 21.6 23.6 VOLUME

Sep Aug Total 15.2 20.7 Food, alcohol, tobacco -9.5 0.3^ Fuels -0.9 2.6 Clothing, footwear 21.2 22.4 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 28.9 33.5^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 16.1 13.8^

Furniture, fixtures -4.3 -1.4^

Other 21.7 69.3 Supermarkets 7.4 5.0 Department stores 14.6 17.4^ ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)