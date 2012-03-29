March 29 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$33.79 billion in February, up 15.7 percent in value from a year earlier and up 10.1 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE

Feb Jan Total 15.7 14.9 Food, alcohol, tobacco 7.4 1.2^ Fuels 20.2 5.0 Clothing, footwear 11.8 16.3 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 14.4 18.3^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 39.2 -14.6

Furniture, fixtures 8.9 -19.8

Other 74.0 82.5 Supermarkets 5.5 21.0 Department stores 8.8 13.8 VOLUME

Feb Jan Total 10.1 9.1 Food, alcohol, tobacco -2.9 -11.8 Fuels 10.6 -2.4^ Clothing, footwear 5.8 9.9^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 3.0 7.6^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 30.0 -20.0

Furniture, fixtures 1.0 -24.9

Other 78.7 89.4 Supermarkets -1.1 13.2 Department stores 5.3 9.5 ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Chris Lewis)