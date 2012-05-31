May 31 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$35.72 billion in April, up 11.4 percent in value
from a year earlier and up 7.6 percent by volume, Census and
Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
VALUE
Apr Mar
Total 11.4 17.1^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 0.8 0.6
Fuels 3.9 11.4
Clothing, footwear 7.2 15.7
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 15.5 18.4^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -15.8 -6.5^
Furniture, fixtures -2.6 -4.8^
Other 48.2 79.4^
Supermarkets 12.0 11.8
Department stores 9.8 14.5
VOLUME
Apr Mar
Total 7.6 13.2^
Food, alcohol, tobacco -6.4 -7.0^
Fuels -1.8 3.6
Clothing, footwear 4.1 11.3^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 6.6 9.7^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -18.6 -9.1^
Furniture, fixtures -9.2 -10.8^
Other 52.2 84.6^
Supermarkets 8.0 7.3
Department stores 6.9 11.0
^ Revised
