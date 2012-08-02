Aug 2 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$34.79 billion in June, up 11 percent in value from a year earlier and up 8.5 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE

Jun May Total 11.0 8.7^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 7.3 2.5^ Fuels -4.4 3.6 Clothing, footwear 11.6 5.0 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 3.1 2.9^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 44.3 43.9

Furniture, fixtures -1.7 0.2^

Other 99.8 49.8^ Supermarkets 11.7 12.2 Department stores 8.7 8.8 VOLUME

Jun May Total 8.5 5.7^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 1.6 -4.3^ Fuels -2.2 1.3 Clothing, footwear 8.4 1.5 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -3.1 -3.4^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 40.4 41.1^

Furniture, fixtures -8.2 -6.7

Other 103.3 52.7 Supermarkets 8.7 9.0^ Department stores 6.8 5.9 ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Sunil Nair)