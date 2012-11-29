Nov 29 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$35.57 billion ($4.59 billion) in October, up 4.0 percent in value from a year earlier and up 3.6 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Oct Sep Total 4.0 9.4 Food, alcohol, tobacco -0.5 20.4^ Fuels 2.6 6.6 Clothing, footwear 0.7 5.6^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -3.0 3.4^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -2.7 -2.2 Furniture, fixtures 1.0 4.9^ Other 17.3 65.6^ Supermarkets 5.7 8.5 Department stores 5.4 11.9 VOLUME Oct Sep Total 3.6 8.5 Food, alcohol, tobacco -2.5 18.2^ Fuels -0.9 3.4 Clothing, footwear -0.1 3.3^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -5.8 3.2^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -4.6 -4.4 Furniture, fixtures -4.5 -2.9 Other 21.1 69.4^ Supermarkets 3.7 5.6 Department stores 5.7 10.3 ^ Revised ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)