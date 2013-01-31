Jan 31 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$46.87 billion ($6.04 billion) in December, up 8.8 percent in value from a year earlier and up 8.1 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Dec Nov Total 8.8 9.4^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -3.5 2.0 Fuels -1.1 -0.7 Clothing, footwear 6.4 8.1^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 11.0 13.4^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -1.3 -4.0^ Furniture, fixtures -1.8 -4.7 Other 68.4 35.5 Supermarkets 7.3 9.2 Department stores 10.5 10.9 VOLUME Dec Nov Total 8.1 8.1 Food, alcohol, tobacco -5.9 # Fuels -3.6 -3.4 Clothing, footwear 3.2 5.9 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 9.4 11.2^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -3.4 -5.6^ Furniture, fixtures -8.4 -10.2 Other 77.1 40.5 Supermarkets 5.3 6.5 Department stores 8.9 9.5 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7591 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)