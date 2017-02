HONG KONG Aug 11 The Hong Kong Futures Exchange raised margin requirements for trading in benchmark index futures and certain individual bank stock futures in a bid to damp the effect of volatility spreading across global markets in recent sessions.

Margins for futures based on the Hang Seng Index HSIc1 and the H-share index HCEIc1 were lifted by 25 and 44 percent, respectively, on Tuesday and became effective today, the exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)