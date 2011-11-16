(Adds details, HK government comments)

By Charlie Zhu and Alison Leung

HONG KONG Nov 16 Hong Kong's economic growth is expected to slow to 4 percent in 2012 from 5.75 percent estimated for this year because of weakening external demand, the International Monetary Fund said in a report released on Wednesday.

Inflation in Hong Kong, a special administrative region (SAR) of China, should end this year at 5.5 percent and remain in the 4-5 percent range throughout next year, the report said.

"The global economy has reached a dangerous point. Risks in the euro area have risen as policy uncertainty has interacted with sovereign funding strains and banking sector stress, feeding back into the real economy," it said.

"Should such downside risks materialise, Hong Kong SAR would be hit hard through both trade and financial channels," the IMF said.

A hard landing for China's economy would also be a major risk to Hong Kong and its property sector, it said, adding that recent measures by Hong Kong government to cool the city's housing market had been effective.

Hong Kong's economy expanded slightly in the third quarter ended September from the previous quarter, narrowly avoiding a mild recession, while property prices slipped 2 percent as government cooling policies start to bite.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang said earlier this month that economic growth could shrink to as little as 2 percent in 2012 from this year's expected 5 percent.

Hong Kong's economy grew 7 percent in 2010, but the government has revised down its full-year GDP growth forecast for this year from 5-6 percent to 5 percent.

The IMF also said in the report that Hong Kong's 28-year-old currency peg "remains the best option for the city's economy".

"All in all, the Linked Exchange Rate System is a simple, credible and effective exchange rate regime that merits continued support," it added.

Hong Kong's government welcomed the IMF's endorsement of its currency peg, which some critics have pointed to as a factor behind inflation in the city contributing to the frothy real estate market.

"We welcome the IMF Mission's view that the Linked Exchange Rate system continues to be the most appropriate exchange rate arrangement for Hong Kong," said Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang. (Editing by Chris Lewis)