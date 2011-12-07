UPDATE 1-Apollo reins in aggression on second attempt at Verallia PIK
* Brazilian exposure flagged as a concern (Adds comment in graf 10 on upsizing the deal)
* Brazilian exposure flagged as a concern (Adds comment in graf 10 on upsizing the deal)
TORONTO, Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada.
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Adyen, one of Europe's biggest fintech companies, reported an 80 percent jump in 2016 payment transaction volumes to $90 billion powered by some of the world's biggest online players and expansion in Asia and the Americas.