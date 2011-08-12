HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong's property market is overheated and is at risk of heading into a correction, a government official said on Friday.

"Although the property market has somewhat calmed down, property prices are still on the high side, so there are risks in regard to a price adjustment," Andrew Au, acting government economist, told a news briefing.

Hong Kong, home to the world's most expensive residential and office properties, has seen home prices rise more than 12 percent this year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate environment, strong economic growth and buying by mainland Chinese investors.

But transactions have slowed since June, when the government lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for home mortgages to cool the red-hot property market. The LTV is the percentage of a property's value that is mortgaged. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)