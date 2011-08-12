(Adds details)

By Alison Leung

HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong's property market is overheated and is at risk of heading into a correction, a government official said on Friday.

"Although the property market has somewhat calmed down, property prices are still on the high side, so there are risks in regard to a price adjustment," Andrew Au, acting government economist, told reporters at a briefing on Hong Kong's second-quarter economic performance.

"At the moment, housing prices in Hong Kong are very high. On average, (they are) 7 percent higher than the peak back in 1997, so the housing market bubble risk is still there," he said.

Hong Kong, home to the world's most expensive residential and office properties, has seen home prices rise more than 12 percent this year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate environment, strong economic growth and buying by mainland Chinese investors.

But transactions have slowed since June, when the government lowered the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for home mortgages to cool the red-hot property market. The LTV is the percentage of a property's value that is mortgaged.

Residential property prices in the former British colony rose by a further 4 percent between March and June, taking the total increase in the first half to 14 percent, the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

However, second-quarter property transactions fell by 9 percent from the first quarter as potential buyers turned more cautious following the government's anti-speculation measures, it said.

Residential property rentals rose 4 percent in the second quarter, while office and shop rentals grew 5 percent and 6 percent, respectively, it said. (Editing by Chris Lewis)