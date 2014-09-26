HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong Broadband Network
(HKBN), the second-largest broadband Internet provider in the
city, plans an initial public offering of up to $500 million in
the first half of 2015, IFR reported on Friday, citing people
with direct knowledge of the plans.
HKBN, controlled by CVC Capital and a group of
executives from the broadband provider, has invited banks to
pitch on a role in the proposed IPO, with a deadline for
proposals set for the end of next week, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
CVC didn't immediately return requests for comment on the
HKBN IPO plans.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Stephen
Aldred in HONG KONG; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan
Woo)