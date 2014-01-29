HONG KONG Jan 29 HK Electric Investments Ltd, the trust backed by billionaire Li Ka-shing's Power Assets Holdings Ltd, is set to fall 0.7 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday after raising $3.1 billion in the biggest initial public offering in Asia, excluding Japan, since late 2012.

HK Electric, spun out of Power Assets, was indicated to open at HK$5.41 compared with an initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$5.45 per unit.

The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to start 0.7 percent higher. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)