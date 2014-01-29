UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 29 HK Electric Investments Ltd, the trust backed by billionaire Li Ka-shing's Power Assets Holdings Ltd, is set to fall 0.7 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday after raising $3.1 billion in the biggest initial public offering in Asia, excluding Japan, since late 2012.
HK Electric, spun out of Power Assets, was indicated to open at HK$5.41 compared with an initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$5.45 per unit.
The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to start 0.7 percent higher. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts