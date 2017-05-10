HONG KONG May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said on Wednesday he expects to make an announcement about the launch of a bond connect scheme between Hong Kong and mainland China in the next few weeks.

* Li didn't give any other details.

* His comment at the LME Asia week conference comes after Reuters reported last week that China has started accepting applications from bond market makers seeking clearance to participate in the scheme.

* Plans for a "Bond Connect" programme have been percolating since Beijing launched a scheme allowing two-way trading between the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets in 2014, but the authorities have provided few details on the mechanics or the timeline. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Melanie Burton)