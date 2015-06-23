* HKEx wants to be gateway to China's vast commodities
MELBOURNE/HONG KONG, June 24 Hong Kong Exchanges
& Clearing (HKEx) is eager to wring value from its $2.2 billion
purchase of the London Metal Exchange but the chances of it
emulating in metals its success in connecting with stock traders
on the mainland may be slipping away.
Shares in HKEx have risen 65 percent this year,
making it the world's biggest bourse operator, as volume soared
through the stock trading link with Shanghai and a related
programme that lets mainland funds buy Hong Kong shares.
But metals are another game: China is speeding up efforts to
internationalise its commodity markets all by itself, demand for
metals has dwindled and regulatory hurdles are forbidding. The
HKEx has had an icy reception from the Shanghai Futures Exchange
(ShFE), vital for any commodities link.
"Implementing a 'commodities connect' is much trickier than
with stocks, since you are talking about a physical product with
the need to be able to take delivery, as opposed to just a piece
of paper," said Arjan van Veen, an analyst at Credit Suisse in
Hong Kong.
LME volumes fell 6 percent last month and it needs new
products to boost activity.
Its "mini metals" contracts, one-fifth the size of the main
LME contracts and aimed at retail investors, have met a lukewarm
response - not a good omen for the more retail-oriented Chinese
market.
"Base metals are new to Hong Kong's markets and new products
often take time to develop so we are taking a long-term view
with our Asia commodities contracts," HKEx said in a statement
to Reuters.
But progress has been limited since it bought the LME in
2012, and it also said its immediate focus was another stock
trading link with Shenzhen.
"ACTIVELY HOSTILE"
The ShFE said it "has always kept a good relationship with
the HKEx and will deepen cooperation with global exchanges".
However, the Shanghai exchange already has a suite of metal
contracts and an industry source close to HKEx said the ShFE was
"actively hostile" to the "connect" idea. Other industry
officials echoed that, including a Shanghai trader close to the
ShFE.
ShFE executives have been a far smaller presence than
officials from other exchanges at high-profile LME Week Asia
events in Hong Kong over the past three years, appearing just
once on speakers' lists, for example.
The ShFE, which runs China's flagship copper contract, is
speeding ahead with its own plans to attract foreign investment
flows, preparing to open a new oil contract to foreigners this
year.
Backing the ShFE, the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ) has
attracted a bevy of global firms as China liberalises its
currency and opens its markets further to the outside world.
"China is showing across multiple areas, not just
commodities or metals, that it is very keen to get foreign
participation in China via the FTZs. On commodities, one could
look at what the ShFE has done with oil as the natural extension
for metals," said one of the industry sources.
In the opposite direction, China has more than tripled the
number of government-owned firms allowed to trade commodity
derivatives overseas, boosting its clout in global markets for
metals, energy and agricultural products.
Western interest in Chinese exchanges may be growing as
investors seek greater access to price-setting contracts such as
Dalian Exchange's iron ore, said Jeremy Goldwyn, LME dealer
Sucden Financial's head of Asia business development. Another
route in for HKEx could be to offer clearing services for
mainland contracts, he said.
However, such a restricted role would not match the
ambitions of HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li.
The LME has launched a string of initiatives to focus
liquidity on a single date each month and plans to offer a
discount for trading big volumes.
The market talk is that HKEx plans to list a cash-settled
metal futures contract, possibly cross-listing with a mainland
exchange, that would be easier to trade against benchmarks in
China and the United States, although prices may risk diverging
from the physical market.
On the other hand, a physically deliverable product throws
up problems around delivery in a different jurisdiction to where
it is listed. And Chinese regulators are reluctant to give the
LME a licence to open warehouses there.
"It's medium-term very positive for HKEx, there's huge
potential," van Veen said of the LME acquisition and expanding
into China. "But it seems there's a lot of work still to be
done."
