HONG KONG Aug 8 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world's No.2 exchange operator by market value, reported a 21 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, hit by a fall in stock trading volumes and fewer new listings due to volatile markets.

HKEx, led by former JP Morgan China Chairman Charles Li, said it made a net profit of HK$1.07 billion ($137.98 million) in April-June, roughly in line with expectations for HK$1.08 billion from three analysts polled by Reuters.

The profit compared with the HK$1.35 billion the exchange reported during the same period a year ago.

In June, the exchange said it would pay $2.2 billion for acquiring the London Metal Exchange to expand into the commodities trading sector. The deal is set to be completed later this year. ($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)