HONG KONG Aug 18 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , the world's most valuable exchange operator, said on Thursday it was in detailed talks with the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to set up a joint venture company.

The joint venture's area of operations will include index and equity derivative products and index compilations, HKEx said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Cooperation between the Hong Kong exchange and its peers on the mainland has thus far been limited by China's closed capital account, but a slew of announcements further liberalising the use of the Chinese currency on Wednesday could change that. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)