HONG KONG Aug 18 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd , the world's most valuable exchange
operator, said on Thursday it was in detailed talks with the
Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to set up a joint venture
company.
The joint venture's area of operations will include index
and equity derivative products and index compilations, HKEx said
in a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Cooperation between the Hong Kong exchange and its peers on
the mainland has thus far been limited by China's closed capital
account, but a slew of announcements further liberalising the
use of the Chinese currency on Wednesday could change that.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)