HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world's biggest exchange operator, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose a worse-than-expected 1 percent as weak markets weighed on earnings.

HKEx said it made a net profit of HK$1.24 billion in the July-September quarter, higher than the HK$1.22 billion recorded a year ago but worse than the HK$1.36 billion expected by a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Regional rival Singapore Exchange warned that market activity could be hit adversely in the short term last month, hit by uncertain global financial markets and continuing macroeconomic challenges in the U.S. and Europe. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh)