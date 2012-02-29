Turkey sets yield on tap of March 2027 bonds at 5.65%
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set the yield on a tap of its March 2027 bonds at 5.65%, according to leads.
HONG KONG Feb 29 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world's largest exchange operator by market value, posted a market-matching 1 percent rise in 2011 net profit as market turmoil weighed on new share sales and trading volume.
HKEx reported a net profit of HK$5.09 billion for 2011 in a statement on Wednesday. This was largely in line with the HK$5.12 billion that the 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting, and flat from the HK$5.04 billion it recorded for 2010. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf closed on a firm footing on Thursday in line with generally upbeat global shares and stabilising crude oil prices, while Egypt's bourse ended a five-day losing streak.
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as demand slipped in all but one of its markets, sending the cosmetics maker's shares down as much as 16 percent in early trading on Thursday.