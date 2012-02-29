HONG KONG Feb 29 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world's largest exchange operator by market value, posted a market-matching 1 percent rise in 2011 net profit as market turmoil weighed on new share sales and trading volume.

HKEx reported a net profit of HK$5.09 billion for 2011 in a statement on Wednesday. This was largely in line with the HK$5.12 billion that the 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting, and flat from the HK$5.04 billion it recorded for 2010. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)