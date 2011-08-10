* HKEx Q2 profit roughly in line with estimates

* Says will continue efforts to attract listings

* Proposes interim dividend of HK$2.16 per share

* KHEx shares down 19 pct this year

HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) , the world's largest exchange operator by market value, posted a 19.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, roughly in line with expectations, helped by a rise in trading volumes.

HKEx reported net profit of HK$1.35 billion for the April-June quarter, roughly in line with an average forecast of HK$1.3 billion from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The result was better than a year-earlier net profit of HK$1.13 billion.

It also proposed an interim dividend of HK$2.16 per share.

The company said it faced challenges such as a U.S. economic slowdown and the eurozone debt crisis, but would make further efforts to attract listings from mainland China and elsewhere.

"We will continue with our work to uphold our robust regulatory regime to enhance investor confidence in our financial markets amid global volatility," the statement said. "We will continue our efforts to attract a wider cross-section of international companies with mainland-focused growth strategies to list on the exchange."

Average daily market turnover, the key determinant of exchange revenue, rose 15 percent from a year earlier to HK$73.6 billion.

Regional rival Singapore Exchange Ltd , Asia's No.2 listed bourse, posted a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit, but warned that market activity could be affected by global economic concerns.

The market rout has already started claiming victims, with China Everbright Bank Co Ltd delaying its Hong Kong share offering of up to $6 billion last week, casting doubt over other fundraising plans worth billions of dollars.

To counter the slowdown, HKEx Chief Executive Charlies Li has been pushing for yuan-denominated products to begin listing on the exchange, in preparation for the day when China finally opens up its capital account.

Companies looking to list would be given an option of a pure yuan share sale or dual-currency in the Chinese unit and the Hong Kong dollar, the exchange said in June.

Billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust was Hong Kong's first yuan-denominated IPO, although investor response has so far been chilly and the stock has consistently traded below its offer price.

HKEx shares are down 19 percent so far this year, hurt by concerns over a slowdown in China. The benchmark Hang Seng Index is down nearly 20 percent this year. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Alison Leung; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Chris Lewis)