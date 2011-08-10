* HKEx Q2 net profit HK$1.35 bln, in line with estimates

* Exchange's average daily turnover HK$73.6 billion

* Continuing effort to attract listings with focus on China

* IPO pipeline seen strong for second half

* Proposes HK$2.16 dividend (Recasts, adds CEO)

By Kelvin Soh and Alison Leung

HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) , the world's largest exchange operator by market value, said a new platform for trading yuan-denominated shares will pave the way for growth after reporting a 19.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit.

HKEx has said it will introduce a platform, Trading Support Facility, this year to facilitate trading in yuan-denominated (or renminbi) shares in the secondary market, and longer trading hours, to boost its competitiveness.

The plan aims to take advantage of growing yuan deposits in the territory. China is seeking to internationalise its currency and is keen to build the former British colony into an offshore yuan trading centre.

HKEx CEO Charles Li said on Wednesday that listing yuan-denominated shares would enable the exchange to prepare for when China opens its capital account and Chinese investors can invest freely in overseas markets, including Hong Kong.

HSBC said in a research note it expected yuan-denominated stocks to account for 15 percent of Hong Kong's total market capitalisation and 20 percent of turnover by the end of 2015, and that this would support HKEx's growth profile.

HKEx reported net profit of HK$1.35 billion ($173 million)for the April-June quarter, in line with an average forecast of HK$1.3 billion from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The result was better than a year-earlier net profit of HK$1.13 billion, helped by a rise in trading volumes and listing fees. It proposed an interim dividend of HK$2.16 per share.

Average daily trading turnover on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the key determinant of exchange revenue, rose 15 percent to HK$73.6 billion in the first half from a year ago.

A total 47 companies listed in Hong Kong in the first half, raising a combined HK$304.3 billion, up 81 percent year on year.

"HKEx is a proxy to play the growth story of Hong Kong capital markets," said Liu Yang, chief investment officer of Asia-focused fund house Atlantis Group, which manages $4.5 billion.

"Its results are closely tied to the ups and downs of markets, so normally you don't expect any major surprise from its earnings. The downside of its share price should be limited as its business is still growing."

HKEx shares, up 2.62 percent at HK$141.2 ahead of its results, are down 19 percent this year, hurt by concerns of a China slowdown and underperforming the benchmark Hang Seng index , which is down about 14 percent in 2011.

Trading in shares of HKEx and seven other companies was suspended on Wednesday after a glitch prevented some investors from accessing announcements on the exchange's website.

Charles Li said that disruption was the result of "very sophisticated hacking". For a related story:

HKEx said it is facing challenges from slowing U.S. economic growth and eurozone debt crisis.

Regional rival Singapore Exchange Ltd , Asia's No.2 listed bourse, posted a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit, but warned market activity could be affected by global economic concerns.

The market rout of recent days has claimed some victims, with China Everbright Bank Co Ltd delaying its Hong Kong share offering of up to $6 billion, casting doubt over other fundraising plans.

"They (HKEx) are heading for more challenging times, given slower growth in the U.S.," said Dominic Chan, an analyst at BNP Paribas.

"But I think the IPO pipeline remains strong in the second half ... and I think the Hong Kong exchange will try to launch renminbi-denominated IPOs in the second half, so this will be two positives for the company," he said.

Chan kept his buy rating on HKEx with a target price of HK$214.9.

Some analysts said chances of the IPO pipeline materialising in the second half would depend on market conditions, which remained uncertain.

($1 = 7.806 Hong Kong Dollars) (Additional reporting by Chyenyee Lee, Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott, Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)