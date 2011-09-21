* Mainland investment in HK stocks to lift int'l listings - Li

* Trading in yuan-linked derivatives to provide big opportunities (Adds comments, details on retail investors, derivatives)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd expects mainland Chinese investors to be allowed to invest in Hong Kong-listed shares soon, stoking a boom in the bourse's business and drawing more international listings to the financial centre, Chief Executive Charles Li said on Wednesday.

The "first chapter" of growth for the exchange was from the wave of listings in recent years by Chinese companies, Li added, with future growth coming from Chinese investment flows to the exchange and the launch of currency and interest rate derivatives linked to the yuan.

"Our chapter 2 is to bring Chinese investors here and that in turn will attract a lot of international companies," he said during an event organised by the Asia Society.

Asked when that might happen, Li added: "I know physics and there is a lot of water building up there."

"I know that water is coming down pretty soon," Li said of the wall of funds expected from Chinese retail investors.

Chinese mainland investors would be allowed to access Hong Kong capital markets through exchange-traded funds, Vice-Premier Li Keqiang said last month. He did not give a time-frame for the development.

China , the world's second-largest economy, keeps its capital account on a tight leash and Hong Kong has been identified as Beijing's test bed for any cautious relaxation of capital controls.

As part of several measures to liberalise use of the yuan, also called renminbi, more countries could start using it in global trade in coming years, with businesses also expected to increasingly use the currency when doing business with China. That in turn would create the need for financial derivatives linked to the yuan.

"In the next 10 years, internationalization of the renminbi is going to be a constant theme of the global economy," Li said.

"As part of that trend, one of the major opportunities to come out of it is financial derivatives, whether it's forex or interest rates, those derivatives will be definitely exchange-traded and hopefully with the bond market thriving in China and in the region, I think there will be massive opportunities there."

COMPETITION FROM CHINA'S BOURSES

He downplayed concerns that Hong Kong, the top global destination for initial public offerings (IPOs) for two years running, would be hurt by a surge in listings in Shanghai, once China allows implementation of the international board for multinational companies such as HSBC and Coca Cola .

Talk of a Shanghai international board has been around for almost a decade, but it has been delayed many times over problems ranging from worries about hot money inflows to the global financial crisis.

Even if Hong Kong loses out some listings to Shanghai, Li expects a surge in trading volumes and investment flows from Chinese retail investors to more than make up the losses as China liberalises use of the yuan. With nearly 100 million retail accounts in its top two exchanges, China could provide plenty of capital for Hong Kong.

"Everyone is saying, if China opens, Charles, you're done, you're finished because Shanghai and Shenzhen will take over. We won't be finished because when capital accounts open, it's never going to open one way," Li said.

"We can lose a significant portion of our market, let's say if everybody goes up North," he added. "We only need a small portion from the domestic population of investors before we can make it up. Clearly we will be the net beneficiary of this opening." (Editing by Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)