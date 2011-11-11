(Adds detail)

HONG KONG, Nov 10 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world's biggest exchange operator, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose one percent from a year ago, less than forecast, as market turmoil hit the initial offering pipeline.

HKEx said it made a net profit of HK$1.24 billion in the July-September quarter, higher than the HK$1.22 billion recorded a year ago but worse than the HK$1.36 billion expected by a Reuters survey of four analysts.

"Hong Kong's financial markets are still exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties due to global financial issues," HKEx's Chairman Ronald Arculli said in a statement.

Regional rival Singapore Exchange warned last month that market activity could be hit in the short term by uncertain global financial markets and continuing macroeconomic challenges in the U.S. and Europe.

The Hong Kong exchange said it had completed market consultation on after-hours futures trading, and was in the process of preparing the conclusions.

Average daily market turnover in the third quarter, the key determinant of exchange revenue, rose about 3 percent from the previous three months to about HK$72 billion a day.

Weighing on the HKEx's prospects is the current market rout, with IPO proceeds totalling about $67 billion up to October this year, barely half that of the $130 billion clocked during the same period in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

To counter the slowdown, the HKEx has been pushing for yuan-denominated products to begin listing on the exchange in preparation for the day when China finally opens up its capital account.

There are now 11 yuan debt securities and 1 yuan-denominated real estate investment trust listed on the exchange, HKEx said.

It has also begun allowing business trusts to list in Hong Kong, with the territory's dominant telephone operator PCCW Ltd launching on Wednesday the roadshow for a planned $1.4 billion IPO of its business trust.

The IPO would be the first single investment trust in Hong Kong, which competes fiercely for listings with Singapore where business trust offerings are common.

Hit by the current market turmoil, HKEx shares are down 27 percent so far this year, lagging the benchmark Hang Seng Index's 17 percent decline. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by David Chance)