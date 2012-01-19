HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans to set up a joint venture with the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses this year for trading futures products with underlying assets in mainland China, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday.

Li made the remarks at a briefing with reporters in Hong Kong.

HKEx said in August that it was in talks with peers in Shanghai and Shenzhen on a joint venture for equity derivatives and index compilations, a move that would represent the first concrete link between the three exchanges focused on China's vast economy. (Reporting by Victoria Bi and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)