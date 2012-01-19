BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans to set up a joint venture with the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses this year for trading futures products with underlying assets in mainland China, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday.
Li made the remarks at a briefing with reporters in Hong Kong.
HKEx said in August that it was in talks with peers in Shanghai and Shenzhen on a joint venture for equity derivatives and index compilations, a move that would represent the first concrete link between the three exchanges focused on China's vast economy. (Reporting by Victoria Bi and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10