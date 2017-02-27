UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong's stock exchange operator plans to launch in the first half of 2017 a public consultation on a new listing venue for companies with different voting rights, Chief Executive Charles Li said on Monday.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) also plans to review its Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) at the same time, Li said at a news conference.
The consultation would take into consideration opinions of market participants and the securities regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).
HKEX and the SFC clashed in the exchange's previous efforts to allow companies with different voting rights to list on its main board. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
