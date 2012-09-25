HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the world's No.2 exchange operator by market value, said on Tuesday it will increase the size of its convertible bond issue to $500 million to fund its purchase of the London Metal Exchange.

The news came a day after it said it would issue $400 million of convertible bonds to fund the acquisition.

The issue would represent 2.18 percent of the exchange's enlarged share capital.

For statement, click here (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Gallagher)