(Updates with details throughout)
HONG KONG Jan 19 The Hong Kong stock exchange
plans to launch a U.S. dollar-denominated, cash-settled iron ore
futures contract in Hong Kong this year, it said on Thursday, as
the bourse aims to compete with U.S. and Asian rivals.
The iron ore contract would be linked to an index, and the
launch is subject to regulatory approval, the Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said in a statement.
It also said it is considering listing a hot-rolled coil
steel product on the London Metal Exchange.
The exchange said it was keen to build on the success of the
LME's steel scrap and rebar contracts since they have grown in
volume.
The exchange said it is continuing to seek all the necessary
approvals to operate its spot commodities trading platform in
Qianhai, the free trade zone in the city of Shenzhen, just north
of Hong Kong.
"Once the Qianhai platform is up and running, we will look
at ways to connect it with the LME, to provide new opportunities
to players active in both the mainland's domestic markets and
international markets," it said.
It said it had largely completed development of IT systems,
had started internal testing and was in talks with "leading
warehouse companies on the mainland about potential
partnerships".
It expects to launch the platform this year, it added.
(Reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Melanie Burton in
SYDNEY; Writing by Josephine Mason in BEIJING; Editing by Tom
Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)