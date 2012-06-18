HONG KONG, June 18 Shares in Hong Kong stock
exchange operator HKEx fell more than 2 percent in early trade
on Monday after many analysts said its $2.2 billion deal to buy
London Metal Exchange was expensive.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd is paying 58
times LME's adjusted 2011 earnings to get access to the
commodities trading platform..
That compares with an average price-to-earnings multiple of
37.4 for similar deals in the past, according to Credit Suisse
estimates.
Initial signs on Monday were that shares in HKEx would open
higher, but instead they fell and at 0135 GMT were down 2.7
percent at HK$109.40, while the benchmark Hong Kong stock
exchange was up 1.5 percent.
HKEx beat out major global exchange operators, including
IntercontinetalExchange Inc and CME Group Inc,
to win the deal, which comes as HKEx's mainstay business of cash
equities trading is going through a particularly rough patch.
Average turnover on the exchange is threatening to dip below
levels last seen in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers
bankruptcy in 2008, and the exchange is also set to lose its
crown as the world's top IPO destination.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by John Mair)