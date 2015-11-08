RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
MELBOURNE Nov 9 Bonnie Liu, a senior vice president at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) , has left the company, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Liu, who was employed by the bourse's mainland division but based in Hong Kong, had worked at the HKEx for two years after being hired as part of a push into commodities following its purchase of the London Metal Exchange in 2012.
A spokesman at the Hong Kong Exchange said it does not comment on employees' status within the company.
Prior to HKEx, Liu worked as head of Macquarie's China research in Hong Kong and Shanghai from 2005 to 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Unnatural Real Interest Rates https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895900 LONDON, April 06 (Fitch) Borrowers should prepare for a significant shift in the global interest rate environment in the next few years, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch expects US real interest rates to increase to levels that are more closely aligned with US economic growth potential. "With the Fed having now achieved its inflation and e
WASHINGTON, April 6 The majority of House Freedom Caucus members will vote for a Republican healthcare bill if changes offered by the White House are included in the legislation, the head of the conservative group of House Republicans said on Thursday.