HONG KONG May 26 The Hong Kong stock exchange
will publish next month a consultation on launching a so-called
'third board' that could allow companies to list with dual class
share structures, the bourse's chief executive said on Friday.
Speaking at a private equity event in Hong Kong, Charles Li,
CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), said the bourse
also planned to launch a private market for unlisted companies
using distributed ledger technology blockchain.
He added the bourse was also exploring the use of blockchain
for over-the-counter transactions and stock lending.
