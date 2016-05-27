(Adds details, more comments)

By Michelle Chen

HONG KONG, May 27 The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) aims to launch the world's first exchange-traded USD/CNH option product by the end of this year, amid growing demand to hedge currency risk, arising from a more volatile yuan.

The Hong Kong bourse is also considering introducing more yuan currency futures, including against the Korean won and the British pound, after a plan to add four currency pairs of yuan futures next Monday.

"The yuan futures market has grown quite a lot since last August after the People's Bank of China allowed more two-way volatility of the currency," Julien Martin, head of fixed income and currency product development at the HKEx, told Reuters on Friday.

"It is a market that is growing not only in terms of daily trading volumes, but the overall people who use it. An interesting trend is that asset managers and big state-owned enterprises have started to use these contracts more and more."

More yuan volatility and confusion over China's exchange rate policy, along with slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, have dampened investor appetite to use or hold the currency.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong shrank to their lowest level since September 2013 in March, while the once-red hot dim sum bond market has been extremely quiet this year.

China's central bank orchestrated a sharp depreciation of its currency on August 11 last year, which caught market players off guard and saw the yuan lose more than 5 percent against the dollar since then.

Chinese corporates that typically do not hedge foreign currency exposure have been forced to replace their dollar-denominated debt with yuan-denominated debt, or rely on the futures market to hedge risk.

Existing USD/CNH futures that were introduced in 2012 had a record high open interest of 32,009 contracts on Feb. 5, and average daily volume in the first quarter was 3,128 contracts, more than triple the same period last year.

"If we see more yuan volatility in the second half of the year, the market can grow quite quickly beyond that," Martin said.

There has been a growing push by the HKEx to diversify its revenue streams due to weak stock markets. Chinese stocks are among the worst performing in Asia this year.

The HKEx has recently received regulatory approval to launch cash-settled euro-yuan, Japanese yen-yuan, Australian dollar-yuan and yuan-dollar futures on May 30.

The exchange operator is also working to create a new series of renminbi indexes designed to be transparent and tradable.

The HKEx plans to introduce futures products related to these indexes by year-end, and the launch of all these new yuan products will be subject to regulatory approval, Martin said.

Charles Li, chief executive of the HKEx, said on Tuesday he would "work very quickly" on a plan to link bond markets in China with those in Hong Kong, giving global investors more access to yuan-related assets. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)