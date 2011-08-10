HONG KONG Aug 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd (HKEx) , the world's largest exchange operator by
market value, posted a 19.5 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit, roughly in line with expectations, helped by a rise in
trading volumes.
HKEx reported net profit of HK$1.35 billion for the
April-June quarter, in line with an average forecast of HK$1.3
billion from seven analysts polled by Reuters.
The result beat a year-earlier net profit of HK$1.13
billion.
HKEx shares have fallen 19 percent so far this year, hurt by
concerns over a slowdown in China. The benchmark Hang Seng Index
is down nearly 20 percent this year.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Alison Leung; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott and Chris Lewis)