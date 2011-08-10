HONG KONG Aug 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) , the world's largest exchange operator by market value, posted a 19.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, roughly in line with expectations, helped by a rise in trading volumes.

HKEx reported net profit of HK$1.35 billion for the April-June quarter, in line with an average forecast of HK$1.3 billion from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The result beat a year-earlier net profit of HK$1.13 billion.

HKEx shares have fallen 19 percent so far this year, hurt by concerns over a slowdown in China. The benchmark Hang Seng Index is down nearly 20 percent this year. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Alison Leung; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Chris Lewis)