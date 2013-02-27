HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, the world's biggest exchange operator, reported a worse-than-expected 20 percent fall in its 2012 earnings, hit by a fall in trading volumes and higher operating expenses.

The HKEx made a net profit of HK$4.1 billion ($528.45 million) in 2012, according to a statement. This was worse than expectations for HK$4.39 billion according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 16 analysts.

In October-December, the company made a net profit of HK$300 million, according to Reuters calculations of company figures. This is worse than the HK$1.27 billion the exchange reported during the same time last year.

($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh)