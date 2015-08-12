BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government & private enterprises in China - Nikkei
HONG KONG Aug 12 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) on Wednesday said net profit rose 112 percent in the second quarter, slightly under analyst estimates, as increased trading volume pushed up fees charged for buying and selling shares and other securities.
Profit was HK$2.52 billion ($324.95 million) in April-June, according to a Reuters calculation based on a statement from HKEx. That compared with an average analyst estimate of HK$2.86 billion, Thomson Reuters data showed. ($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Says had to merge with Regency Alliance Insurance Company Limited Ghana
WASHINGTON, March 22 The head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday said there were still not enough votes to pass the Republican healthcare plan, but that he remained hopeful for potential changes to the bill following a meeting at the White House.