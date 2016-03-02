(Corrects U.S. dollar conversion in second paragraph)

HONG KONG, March 2 Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Wednesday its 2015 net profit surged 54 percent to a record high, boosted by strong trading volumes as a turbulent year in China's markets fuelled volatility in the city's shares, but cautioned of a gloomier outlook this year.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) reported a net profit for 2015 of HK$7.96 billion ($1.02 billion), slightly above analysts' expectations of HK$7.913 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"A substantial increase in market activity on the cash and derivatives markets in Hong Kong, in particular during the second quarter, drove significant growth in trading and clearing income," the HKEx said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said group profits had also been boosted by the bourse's London Metal Exchange subsidiary, and a one-off HK$445 million disposal of a Hong Kong leasehold property in the third quarter.

The exchange cautioned, however, that trading volumes began to decline in the third and fourth quarter amid the China slowdown, and said this, combined with political stability in the Middle East, the US interest rate hike cycle, and the fall in global commodities prices, had "cast a shadow over the global financial markets".

HKEx chief executive Charles Li has banked on deepening the bourse's ties with mainland China to sustain profit growth, despite a gloomy outlook for the Chinese economy.

The exchange's shares have fallen around 15 percent this year, underperforming the city's benchmark Hang Seng index . ($1 = 7.7754 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Miral Fahmy)