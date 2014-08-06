HONG KONG Aug 6 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd (HKEx), the world's largest listed stock market
operator, posted a 1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit,
as an increase in listing fees offset weaker share trading
volumes.
Net profit rose to HK$1.19 billion in April-June from
HK$1.17 billion a year earlier, according to a Reuters
calculation from an HKEx statement on Wednesday. That was better
than the average estimate of five analysts polled by Reuters,
who had expected profit for the quarter to fall to HK$1.1
billion.
Shares in HKEx have surged 35 percent this year, compared
with a 6 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng index,
with investors betting that the proposed stock trading link
between Hong Kong and Shanghai will boost trading volumes.
