(Repeats to attach story to alerts)
HONG KONG, June 25 Hong Kong's securities
regulator does not support a controversial proposal by the
city's stock exchange operator to change the city's listing
rules, the regulator said in a statement on its website on
Thursday.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said its board
had unanimously concluded it did not support the draft proposal
put forward last Friday by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx).
HKEx is proposing a review of the listing rule that gives
each shareholders equal voting rights in a company. The rule
last year led to the bourse losing the record $25 billion IPO of
Alibaba Group Holdings.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)