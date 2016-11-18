Mexico's Banorte says fourth-quarter profit rises 6 percent
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period in 2015.
Nov 18 A long-awaited stock trading link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen will go live "in a few more days," Charles Li, the chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, said on Friday.
The launch will extend an existing trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai, allowing foreign investors to trade stocks in Shenzhen, the world's second-busiest exchange, from Hong Kong. (Reporting by Stefanie McIntyre; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period in 2015.
* Quarterly net interest income $8.42 million versus $7.73 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.