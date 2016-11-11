HONG KONG Nov 11 A trading link between the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and China's Shenzhen, allowing investors to buy and sell shares on either side of the border, will go live on Nov. 21 after more than a year in the making, Hong Kong media reported on Friday.

One mainland brokerage group has received notice from China's securities regulator to prepare for the launch, the Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) reported citing senior officials at the unidentified group's Hong Kong subsidiary.

The link is an extension of an existing arrangement between Hong Kong and Shanghai. It will give investors in Hong Kong access to one of the world's busiest exchanges with a high proportion of tech-related stocks. Investors in China will gain another avenue to trade Hong Kong shares.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) have completed a joint announcement on the launch to be published on the CSRC's website, the HKEJ reported citing the brokerage group officials.

Shenzhen Stock Exchange did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment. The CSRC did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

The Shenzhen exchange said in a notice earlier this week it would run a market rehearsal over the weekend. It did not specify a launch date.

"We are ready for the launch pending regulators' announcement of the launch date," a HKEX spokesman said on Friday.

The launch will also see an aggregate quota cap for the Hong Kong-Shanghai scheme scrapped, eventually giving investors outside mainland China unlimited access to Chinese stocks.

The Hong Kong-Shenzhen link had been widely expected to go live more than a year ago, but was put on hold after a market crash last year, which saw stocks slump around 40 percent and a raft of interventionist measures unleashed to prop up markets.

Chinese authorities approved the scheme in August. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Watson Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)