HONG KONG Jan 21 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) will launch new initiatives including an onshore China commodities platform and a way for foreign companies to list via the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect program, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday.

The initiatives will be launched between 2016 and 2018, Li said, and form part of the exchange operator's strategy to increase its China focus and boost returns by offering more products and services. (Reporting By Michelle Price, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Sam Holmes)