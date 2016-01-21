* Plans include creating spot commodities market in China

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, Jan 21 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) will start new initiatives including an onshore China commodities platform and a way for foreign companies to launch offerings in the mainland via the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect program, its CEO said.

The initiatives will be launched between 2016 and 2018, Charles Li told a media briefing on Thursday, and form part of the exchange operator's strategy to increase its China focus and offer more products and services in an attempt to boost returns.

HKEx will explore how to "allow international issuers through the Connect model to make offerings into China" and vice versa, Li said. At the same time, it will review its listing requirements for overseas companies.

The exchange will begin building a spot commodity trading platform on the mainland, to develop credible pricing benchmarks, Li said.

"We will explore creating a spot commodity trading and financing platform in mainland China, most likely across the border in Shenzhen. We think we are very well placed to fill a gap in the market," he said.

Longer term, it is developing a scheme to connect the Hong Kong bourse more directly with the LME. It will start by opening avenues for HKEx participants to trade and clear LME products.

It is also assessing new precious and ferrous metals products as well as other products in the base and steel supply chains in London and Hong Kong.

Among its new initiatives, Li said HKEx will add exchange-traded funds and listed bonds to Stock Connect, offer more yuan currency, onshore interest rate derivative products and A-share index futures and also LME products in adjacent commodities.

Li's comments followed a brutal day's trading in the financial centre on Wednesday, which saw the Hang Seng Index close at its lowest level in more than three years amid fears over capital outflows, a slowing global economy and crumbling oil prices.

HKEx, which enjoys a monopoly over stock trading in the city, has long held a special status as China's preferred partner to help open up its capital markets, a unique position that the bourse has been trying to exploit through a series of 'China Connect' initiatives including a landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai trading link.

Analysts have expressed concern that the HKEx has become too exposed to the China slowdown and mainland market interventions.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs downgraded HKEx from neutral to a sell on the weaker macro-economic environment in China and expected lower trading volumes. (Reporting By Michelle Price; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Writing by Lawrence White and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)