HONG KONG Aug 10 Trading in shares of eight companies, including heavyweights HSBC Holdings Plc , Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and the exchange operator itself Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd , was suspended on Wednesday afternoon after a technical glitch prevented some investors from accessing announcements on the exchange's website.

In a statement, HKEx said it "has adopted a half-day i.e. one trading session suspension policy for issuers that announce price-sensitive information during the lunch publication window." (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)