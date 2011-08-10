(Adds details)

HONG KONG Aug 10 Trading in shares of eight companies, including HSBC Holdings , the exchange operator itself Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing and Cathay Pacific , was suspended on Wednesday after a technical glitch prevented some investors from accessing announcements on the exchange's website.

In a statement, HKEx said it "has adopted a half-day i.e. one trading session suspension policy for issuers that announce price-sensitive information during the lunch publication window."

Other systems at the exchange were not affected and trading in its securities and derivatives markets continues to operate normally, the exchange said.

During the midday break, HSBC confirmed the sale of its underperforming U.S. credit card business and retail services unit to Capital One Financial while HKEx and Cathay Pacific announced half-yearly results.

Other suspended stocks include China Power International , Dah Sing Financial and Dah Sing Banking Group , all of which reported interim results during the break.

The move to suspend trading is likely to take a large bite out of turnover on the exchange in the afternoon session since HSBC, which has a 15 percent weighting on the benchmark Hang Seng Index , is amongst the most liquid names traded in Hong Kong.

"It was the first time for a suspension due to such a kind of technical problem and one involving so many companies," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment in Hong Kong.

Shares of HSBC were last traded up 3.9 percent while HKEx shares were 2.6 percent higher by the midday break.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Donny Kwok and Alison Leung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)