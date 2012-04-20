HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd plans to introduce yuan currency futures
in the third quarter, in a bid to support Hong Kong's further
development as an offshore yuan centre.
The futures contract, which provides a way for investors to
hedge exposure in the Chinese currency, requires delivery of US
dollars by the seller and payment of the settlement value in
yuan by the buyer at maturity.
The contract as well as margins will be quoted in yuan per
US dollar, while trading and settlement fees will also be
charged in the Chinese currency, the Hong Kong bourse said in a
statement late on Thursday.
The move will be subject to regulatory approval and market
readiness, it added. HKEx has scheduled a market readiness test
for the end of June and invited applications from potential
market makers for the futures, it said.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)