HONG KONG Oct 27 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd is hoping to attract Spanish fashion retailer Zara
to pursue a listing in Hong Kong, Sing Tao Daily reported on
Thursday.
Hong Kong Exchanges Chairman Ronald Arculli will visit Spain
and Austria next month in a roadshow aiming to promote Hong Kong
as a listing venue and the bourse is arranging to meet the
management of Zara group, the paper said.
Zara is controlled by Spanish group Inditex , the
world's biggest fashion retailer.
The Hong Kong bourse aims to attract listing candidates from
the retail and finance industry in Spain and the clean energy
sector in Austria, the paper added. It gave no further details.
Hong Kong Exchanges officials were not immediately available
for comment.
Earlier in October, Hong Kong Exchanges said it did not
expect its bottom line to be hit by a drop in its initial public
offers pipeline.
Inditex reported last month a slowdown in sales growth in
the period from Aug. 1 to Sept. 17 after a forecast-beating
half-year, raising fears that the deepening debt crisis in
Europe is dampening consumer spending.
