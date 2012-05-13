HONG KONG May 13 Sun Hung Kai Properties
board member Thomas Chan is set to return for bail
renewal at Hong Kong's anti-corruption agency on Monday in a
widening graft scandal involving one of Asia's richest families.
Chan was the first person named in the probe that has
shocked shareholders and the business community in Hong Kong,
and threatened to cut into the knot binding its clubby
tycoon-dominated economy with the former British colony's new
government.
Investigators arrested ousted Sun Hung Kai chairman Walter
Kwok, 61, on May 3, pulling him into an investigation that has
already claimed his estranged brothers Thomas, 60, and Raymond,
58. It has also ensnared a childhood friend,
Rafael Hui, Hong Kong's chief secretary from 2005-2007.
Chan, 65, is the executive in charge of land purchases at
Sun Hung Kai, Asia's largest and the world's second biggest
developer with a stock-market value of $30 billion.
The company released a statement saying Chan was arrested by
Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in
connection to alleged bribery.
The city's biggest graft scandal in years dates to the start
of 2011, according to a source familiar with the matter, when
Hui came under scrutiny.
The Kwok brothers have been assisting the investigation
since late last year, when they were first interviewed by the
ICAC, a source told Reuters. The source did not want to be
identified because ICAC investigations are highly confidential.
Payments made to Hui while he was chief secretary are at the
heart of the investigation, with the ICAC looking into bribery
and "misconduct in public office". Reuters reported on April 25
that payments totalling more than $2.5 million are involved
.
Chan, who has gone back to work at Sun Hung Kai, joined the
developer in 1973 and has been on the board since 1987. He is
also a nonexecutive board member of Sun Hung Kai subsidiary
SUNeVision Holdings. Sun Hung Kai paid him HK$11.21
million ($1.4 million) for the year ended June 2011.
The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on April 26 that the
ICAC sent a letter to securities brokerages in Hong Kong seeking
information on six people: Hui and Thomas Chan, as well as
Selina Ho, Chan's wife, plus Chan's son and daughter, Kevin Chan
and Carrie Chan, and another man, Francis Kwan.
The ICAC is seeking information on financial transactions
between the six, according to the report. Kwan, a former banker
and chief operating officer of the Hong Kong Futures Exchange,
is a friend of Hui's, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
Kwan did not respond to calls seeking comment, and neither
has Hui.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)