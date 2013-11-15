BRIEF-Spobag FY 2016 loss narrows to 168 euros
* Said on Friday FY 2016 loss of -168.1 euros (-$178.19) (previous year: -927.9 thousand euros)
HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$49 billion ($6.32 billion) investment gain in the third quarter of 2013, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.
The figure compared with a HK$42.4 billion investment gain in the same period a year earlier, and an investment loss of HK$23.2 billion in the second quarter.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by James Pomfret and Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)
SYDNEY/HONG KONG March 6 Asian banks are ramping up their loans business in Australia, taking market share from local lenders who are trying to manage the rising regulatory costs of maintaining adequate capital to protect against potential credit defaults, according to a Basis Point report.
* According to shareholders' resolution of Huatai United Securities, co will receive dividends of RMB1.99 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: