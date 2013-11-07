LONDON Nov 7 Hong Kong's central banking
authority has formed a joint venture with British developer
Great Portland Estates to develop a scheme in one of
London's most expensive neighbourhoods.
Great Portland will sell properties that form part of
Hanover Square, which sits just off London shopping belt Oxford
Street in the Mayfair district, to the joint venture fund for
202 million pounds ($325 million).
The company and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will
hold equal shares in the fund, they said on Thursday.
HKMA, which makes investments through a $378 billion fund
that backs Hong Kong's currency, has been increasing its
overseas property holdings in recent years and is among a number
of Asian investors that are choosing to park their cash in
London due to the city's safe haven appeal.
Great Portland has planning permission to develop the site
into 208,000 square feet of offices, shops, restaurant and homes
with a target delivery date of 2018.
The scheme will also sit next to a station on London's 15
billion pound Crossrail east-west train line, which will connect
the Canary Wharf financial district in the east to Heathrow
airport in the west when it opens in 2018.
Properties within 200 metres of a Crossrail station could
see their prices outperform the wider market by five to ten
percent, JPMorgan analysts said in September.
Great Portland said the sale will result in a small increase
in the group's most recently published net asset value (NAV) per
share. In July it reported EPRA NAV per share of 464 pence.