BRIEF-Icade signs leases and preliminary agreements for sale
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017
HONG KONG Nov 19 Investment income of Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, was HK$41.2 billion ($5.3 billion) for the third quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.
The figure compared with a net investment loss of HK$41.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Investment income for the first nine months stood at HK$80.1 billion.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Signs with Groupama a 6 year lease with no break option, this lease takes effect in July 2017
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
* Shares of International Entertainment Corporation will be halted on Feb 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: