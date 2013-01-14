BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
HONG KONG Jan 14 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted a HK$108.6 billion ($14.01 billion) investment income for the full year in 2012, the second highest on record, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.
The full-year investment return was 8 percent, it said.
That compared with a 1.1 percent return or HK$27.1 billion investment gain in 2011.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.